Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 24.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $973.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $295,339.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,076 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,353.36. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,588. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

