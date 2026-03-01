Short Interest in WF Holding Limited (NASDAQ:WFF) Decreases By 28.3%

WF Holding Limited (NASDAQ:WFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,557 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 29th total of 98,437 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WF Stock Down 8.6%

Shares of WFF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. WF has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WF in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WF has an average rating of “Sell”.

About WF

W.F Holding Ltd. engages in the manufacture of fiberglass reinforced plastic and FRP products. It sells a range of FRP products, including filament wound and molded tanks, thermoplastic tanks, lining products, ducting and fitting products, air pollution control equipment, and custom-made products. The firm also offer delivery, installation and repair, maintenance services, and on-site consultation services. The company was founded on March 7, 2023 and is headquartered in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

