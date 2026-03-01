MiL.k Price Tops $0.0565 (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $30.16 million and $2.39 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About MiL.k
MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,225,159 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.
MiL.k Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
