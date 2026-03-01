Osmosis Price Reaches $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and $1.99 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,516.66 or 0.99377099 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 983,219,800 coins and its circulating supply is 764,471,230 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software. Telegram, Medium”

