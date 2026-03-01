Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Increases By 81.6%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,772 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the January 29th total of 5,380 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEGYF remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Friday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary focus on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company’s upstream portfolio encompasses operated and non-operated interests in producing fields and exploration licences. Its technical expertise is centered on maximizing recovery from established reservoirs and advancing near-term development projects.

Genel Energy’s principal producing assets include interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, which have delivered sustained output of crude oil since the early 2010s.

