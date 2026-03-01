Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as high as C$1.27. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 588,570 shares traded.

Starcore International Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.09.

Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.53 million during the quarter. Starcore International Mines had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 12.07%.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd is into the business of exploration, development, and production of minerals. It has got products in various stages The San Martin being the primary source of operating cash flows. In Mexico, the business holds an interest in the silver and gold processing plant. Some of its projects include San Martin, El Creston, and Toiyabe among others. The majority of the organization’s revenue comes from Bernal, Mexico.

