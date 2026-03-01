Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 869,602 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 29th total of 605,106 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Flight Centre to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS: FGETF) is a global travel agency headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company operates across both leisure and corporate segments, offering travel booking services, tailored itineraries and travel management solutions. Through an integrated network of retail stores, online platforms and dedicated corporate divisions, Flight Centre provides airfares, hotel accommodations, package tours and ancillary travel products to individual and business clients.
Founded in 1982 by Graham Turner and Geoff Harris, the company has expanded from a single storefront in Sydney into a multinational enterprise.
