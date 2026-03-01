Short Interest in NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH) Expands By 121.3%

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,835 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the January 29th total of 6,251 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:QQQH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,683. NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Announces Dividend

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (QQQH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. NUSI is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection. QQQH was launched on Dec 19, 2019 and is issued by Neos.

