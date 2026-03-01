IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.30 and traded as low as GBX 7.55. IXICO shares last traded at GBX 7.55, with a volume of 55,392 shares.

IXICO Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of £7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.30.

IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (1.85) earnings per share for the quarter. IXICO had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. On average, analysts predict that IXICO plc will post -289.3584879 EPS for the current year.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO is a global leader in neuroscience imaging and biomarker analytics, using its proprietary AI-driven platform to help advance the treatment of neurological disorders and reduce the uncertainties associated with drug discovery, development and monitoring.

By unlocking valuable insights into drug safety and efficacy, IXICO has built a global reputation and 20-year track record as an end-to-end Imaging Contract Research Organisation (iCRO) managing and analysing neurological clinical trials.

