Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pernix Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.82 and traded as low as $34.51. Pernix Group shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 6,368 shares traded.

Pernix Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83.

Pernix Group Company Profile

Pernix Group, Inc provides integrated construction solutions worldwide. It operates through Construction and Power Services segments. The company offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design/build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and commercial and industrial clients. It also provides engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance services for turn-key power generation technologies, including gas turbine, biomass, hydroelectric, and solar.

