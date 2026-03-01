Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.10 and traded as high as C$98.27. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$97.86, with a volume of 2,950,661 shares.

Restaurant Brands International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to C$5.43 (from C$5.37) and lifted FY2027 EPS to C$5.82 (from C$5.63) and FY2028 to C$6.26 — a notable upward revision to multi?year earnings power that supports a higher valuation. MarketBeat: Zacks Forecast Changes for QSR

Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to C$5.43 (from C$5.37) and lifted FY2027 EPS to C$5.82 (from C$5.63) and FY2028 to C$6.26 — a notable upward revision to multi?year earnings power that supports a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several near?term quarter estimates, including Q1 2026 (to $1.12), Q2 2026 (to $1.42), Q4 2026 (to $1.44), Q1 2027 (to $1.24) and Q4 2027 (to $1.49) — these raise the near?term earnings trajectory and reduce downside surprise risk. MarketBeat: Zacks Forecast Changes for QSR

Zacks lifted several near?term quarter estimates, including Q1 2026 (to $1.12), Q2 2026 (to $1.42), Q4 2026 (to $1.44), Q1 2027 (to $1.24) and Q4 2027 (to $1.49) — these raise the near?term earnings trajectory and reduce downside surprise risk. Positive Sentiment: Q2 2027 estimate was notably increased to $1.64 (from $1.56), a meaningful bump for mid?2027 expectations that may drive sentiment around growth sustainability. MarketBeat: Zacks Forecast Changes for QSR

Q2 2027 estimate was notably increased to $1.64 (from $1.56), a meaningful bump for mid?2027 expectations that may drive sentiment around growth sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a full slate of updated quarterly and annual estimates (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026–FY2028), providing a refreshed model baseline for investors but not a single market?moving surprise. MarketBeat: Zacks Forecast Changes for QSR

Zacks published a full slate of updated quarterly and annual estimates (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026–FY2028), providing a refreshed model baseline for investors but not a single market?moving surprise. Negative Sentiment: Minor downward revisions to some quarters: Q3 2026 was trimmed to $1.46 (from $1.50) and Q3 2027 to $1.44 (from $1.46). These cuts are small but worth watching if they signal franchise?level pressure in summer quarters. MarketBeat: Zacks Forecast Changes for QSR

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$94.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 41.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton’s (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.