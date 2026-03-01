United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and traded as high as $82.12. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $81.95, with a volume of 12,134,868 shares.
More United States Oil Fund News
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Heightened Middle East tension and warnings of potential U.S. strikes on Iran are lifting oil prices and risk premia, supporting ETF flows into USO. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rallies Amid Middle East Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Major brokers and analysts have raised oil price outlooks citing geopolitical supply risks, which bolsters investor appetite for oil exposure through ETFs such as USO. Analysts hike oil outlook on geopolitical risks, oversupply concerns limit upside
- Positive Sentiment: Technical and momentum calls point to buyers positioning for a larger breakout after recent consolidation, encouraging short?term ETF demand. Crude Oil Weekly Price Analysis – Oil Coiling for Bigger Move?
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes that oil ETFs (including USO) are in focus as U.S.–Iran nuclear talks extend, increasing volatility and trading volume into ETFs. Oil ETFs in Spotlight as US-Iran Nuclear Talks Get Extended
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and traders debate whether OPEC+ output decisions or U.S. inventory data will dominate price direction, leaving a wide $8–$10 risk premium and near?term uncertainty. Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: Inventory vs. OPEC+; Which Force Will Rule Oil Next?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical resistance around the mid?$60s to $67 WTI area is being tested repeatedly; a decisive breakout or rejection could drive short?term ETF flows. Oil Tests the Resistance in the 65 Area Before the Breakout of the 67 Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC plans to export more Murban crude in April, adding tangible near?term supply that can cap price upside and pressure oil ETFs. ADNOC offers more oil to partners in countdown to OPEC+ meet, sources and report say
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. inventory builds and signs of progress in U.S.–Iran diplomacy have triggered sharp pullbacks in oil at times this week, showing downside risk that can reverse ETF inflows. Oil News: Crude Oil Drops Through Trendline on Massive Inventory Build, Iran Talks Optimism
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that U.S.–Iran talks may continue or are progressing have periodically eased supply?shock fears, pulling oil lower and reducing the impulse for ETF buying. Oil Falls on Expectations U.S.-Iran Talks to Continue Next Week
United States Oil Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United States Oil Fund
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United States Oil Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.