United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and traded as high as $82.12. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $81.95, with a volume of 12,134,868 shares.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United States Oil Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

