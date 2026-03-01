Westlake Corporation (WLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on March 18th

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Westlake has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.
Westlake Trading Up 5.2%
Shares of WLK opened at $105.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. Westlake has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corp. is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, serving customers across industrial and residential markets. The company’s core operations encompass the production of vinyls—primarily polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its key feedstock vinyl chloride monomer (VCM)—as well as chlor-alkali products including caustic soda and chlorine. In addition, Westlake produces ethylene, propylene and specialty elastomers, along with construction-related materials such as vinyl siding, trim, windows and roofing systems.
Operating a network of vertically integrated plants and distribution centers, Westlake serves markets in North America, Europe and Asia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westlake
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.