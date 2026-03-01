Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 63,474 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the January 29th total of 29,530 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Nanobiotix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBTX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nanobiotix from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Nanobiotix in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nanobiotix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBTX traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. 86,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,320. Nanobiotix has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

