Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Short Interest Update

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,414,235 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the January 29th total of 651,597 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,259,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

Shares of DXYZ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 1,350,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. Destiny Tech100 has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

