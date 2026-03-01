Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Finemark National Bank & Trust

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.67. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $156.93. The company has a market cap of $635.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

