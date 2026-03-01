Finemark National Bank & Trust Has $29.21 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Finemark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of Finemark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,687,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,952,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $735,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $162.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

