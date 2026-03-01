Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Up 8% – Should You Buy?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) traded up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 568,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 109,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.91 million, a P/E ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 2.56.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

