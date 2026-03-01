Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.90. 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Comet Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.70 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of -0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.03.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia. In addition, the company holds, and rents land and a commercial building located at the corner of Carrall and Powell Streets in the Gastown area of Vancouver, Canada.

