YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) Short Interest Update

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 189,669 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 29th total of 349,345 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of YY Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Shares of NASDAQ:YYGH opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. YY Group has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter.
YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises.
