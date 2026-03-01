YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) Short Interest Update

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 189,669 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 29th total of 349,345 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 350,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of YY Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YY Group

YY Group Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YY Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YY Group Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:YYGH Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:YYGH opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. YY Group has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter.

About YY Group

(Get Free Report)

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises.

