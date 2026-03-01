Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Down 28.5% in February

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,840 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 29th total of 87,833 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Insider Activity
In other Exicure news, major shareholder Sangsangin Investment & Securi sold 433,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $3,774,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Exicure Stock Performance
Shares of XCUR stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.10. Exicure has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $15.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XCUR
Exicure Company Profile
Exicure is a clinical?stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next?generation genetic medicines through its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) delivery platform. This nanotechnology?based approach is designed to facilitate the intracellular delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics, addressing longstanding challenges in targeting hard?to?reach tissues such as the central nervous system.
The company’s pipeline encompasses programs for neurological disorders—including Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease—as well as exploratory efforts in dermatological indications and oncology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exicure
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.