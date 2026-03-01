Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Down 28.5% in February

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,840 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 29th total of 87,833 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Exicure news, major shareholder Sangsangin Investment & Securi sold 433,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $3,774,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure Stock Performance

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.10. Exicure has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $15.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exicure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XCUR

Exicure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exicure is a clinical?stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next?generation genetic medicines through its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) delivery platform. This nanotechnology?based approach is designed to facilitate the intracellular delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics, addressing longstanding challenges in targeting hard?to?reach tissues such as the central nervous system.

The company’s pipeline encompasses programs for neurological disorders—including Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease—as well as exploratory efforts in dermatological indications and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.