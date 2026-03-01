Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 and last traded at GBX 48. Approximately 338,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,168,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.97. The firm has a market cap of £75.64 million, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.22.
Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 5.52 EPS for the quarter. Premier Miton Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Miton Group plc will post 7.1593533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.
