Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 and last traded at GBX 48. Approximately 338,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,168,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50.

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.97. The firm has a market cap of £75.64 million, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 5.52 EPS for the quarter. Premier Miton Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Miton Group plc will post 7.1593533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Premier Miton Group

About Premier Miton Group

In related news, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 16,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £9,826.94. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.