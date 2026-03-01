Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Get Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. alerts:

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.?., commonly known as Ford Otosan, is a Turkey?based automotive manufacturer formed as a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and Koç Holding. The company focuses on the design, engineering, production and distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines and associated spare parts. Since its establishment in the 1970s, Ford Otosan has grown into one of Turkey’s largest industrial enterprises, with operations that span the full vehicle lifecycle from research and development to delivery of aftermarket solutions.

Ford Otosan’s product portfolio is anchored by the Ford Transit family of light commercial vehicles, including Transit, Transit Custom, Transit Connect and Transit Courier models.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.