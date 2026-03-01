TD Asset Management Inc Has $21.31 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 237.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,933 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $320.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $344.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.68.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.24.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

