Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $43,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore lifted their target price on Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.24.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $320.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $344.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Stories

