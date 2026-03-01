Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $39,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

