Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,505 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $40,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 41.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corporation of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $249.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average of $212.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.34%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.