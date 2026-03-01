Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $44.72 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $44,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 68.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at $24,176,341.20. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,834,600 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Mizuho lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key ON Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and healthy balance sheet — ON reported $0.64 EPS vs. ~$0.62 consensus (a slight beat) and shows strong liquidity (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52, debt/equity ~0.39). That beat and the clean balance sheet support the stock versus a larger downside.

Q4 beat on EPS and healthy balance sheet — ON reported $0.64 EPS vs. ~$0.62 consensus (a slight beat) and shows strong liquidity (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52, debt/equity ~0.39). That beat and the clean balance sheet support the stock versus a larger downside. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context — broader semiconductor index coverage and investor attention on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) can amplify moves in ON as traders rotate across chip names; refresh on the SOX index and its components here. PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX): Key Definition and Companies

Sector context — broader semiconductor index coverage and investor attention on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) can amplify moves in ON as traders rotate across chip names; refresh on the SOX index and its components here. Negative Sentiment: Revenue decline and cautious near-term outlook — ON’s revenue fell ~11.2% year-over-year and it missed revenue consensus narrowly while guiding Q1 FY2026 EPS to a range of $0.56–$0.66. The combination of slowing sales, modest revenue miss and cautious guidance prompted profit-taking, especially given a rich valuation (trailing P/E ~195 on current price).

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.