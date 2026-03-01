Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39.09 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $39,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto bought 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,501.12. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 21,416 shares valued at $4,157,630. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Loop Capital set a $206.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

