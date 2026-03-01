DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.20% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 20,300.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 214.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 35,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $5,726,990.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 37,577 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $6,206,968.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,130.36. This represents a 78.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 369,252 shares of company stock valued at $61,145,545 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.99 and a 52 week high of $191.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.14. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 232.61% and a negative net margin of 28.69%.The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $148.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $260 price target and forecasts a large rebound into FY?2027 (FY?2027 EPS of $11.87 with strong quarterly ramps). This upbeat long?term view supports investor optimism.

Recent company results showed a Q4 EPS beat and revenue up ~65% year?over?year, which provides fundamental support for the stock despite near?term model revisions.

Reported short interest data in late February shows effectively zero shares short (the published figures contain anomalies/NaN), so short?position dynamics appear minimal and unlikely to be a near?term driver.

HC Wainwright trimmed multiple near?term 2026 estimates (Q1?Q3 and FY?2026 materially lowered; Q4?2026 also revised down from prior forecasts). These cuts signal more modest near?term profitability than previously expected and increase uncertainty for 2026 results.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

