CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,277 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of CNH Industrial worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 246,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 28th. iA Financial set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

