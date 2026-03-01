STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $275.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in STERIS by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $252.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STERIS has a 1 year low of $204.90 and a 1 year high of $269.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.73.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

