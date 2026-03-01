Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,664 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3%

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $483.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $261.25 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.84 and its 200-day moving average is $387.98.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.