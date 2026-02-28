TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 108.2% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data?center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer?term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Utilities: The Unexpected AI Infrastructure Trade

Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer?term holders. Negative Sentiment: $2.0B equity units offering — dilution and near?term pressure: NextEra priced a public offering of $2.0 billion of equity units (underwriters have an option for an additional $300M) to fund energy projects; the deal is expected to close March 3. The announcement prompted a selloff this week (shares fell notably on the news). Investors should weigh the growth use of proceeds against near?term share dilution and increased float. NextEra to sell $2 billion of equity units NEE Stock Drops on $2B Equity Offering

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Shares of NEE opened at $93.68 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.00%.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

