TIAA Trust National Association Invests $23.51 Million in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 504,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.23% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Premier Financial Group purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BATS ITM opened at $47.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

