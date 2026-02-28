TIAA Trust National Association Sells 6,479 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $111,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Broadcom News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management says Broadcom expects to sell at least 1 million 3D?stacked chips by 2027 — concrete volume target that supports future revenue growth tied to AI infrastructure. Exclusive: Broadcom expects to sell 1 million 3D stacked chips by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled a new 3D?stacked/advanced chip and set a goal of 1M sales by 2027 — product roadmap and go?to?market cadence that can expand AI/5G TAM and justify premium margins. Broadcom Unveils New Chip, Aims for 1M Sales by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company has begun shipping a 3.5D face?to?face compute SoC aimed at AI workloads — product commercialization progress reduces execution risk for the AI revenue narrative. Broadcom Ships 3.5D Face-to-Face Compute SoC Powering AI Revolution
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons with NVIDIA highlight relative strengths and tradeoffs (growth, debt, valuation); these pieces can influence positioning but don’t change Broadcom’s product momentum. NVIDIA vs. Broadcom: The Smarter AI Stock to Buy for March 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Broadcom’s upcoming earnings as a near?term catalyst — investors will watch revenue cadence and AI backlog details. MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/23 – 02/27
- Negative Sentiment: Broadcom shares fell in the wake of NVIDIA’s blowout results as investors rotated into NVDA and took profits in other AI?exposed chip names — short?term selling pressure from sector re?rating. Broadcom Falls After Nvidia Earnings, but Here’s Why Investors Should Still Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary and headlines point to “what’s driving weakness” in the stock — framing that can amplify selling during a tech?to?defensive rotation. What’s driving the weakness in Broadcom stock Thursday?
- Negative Sentiment: Pre?earnings caution: analysts warn a tech rotation or a mixed Q1 guide could trigger another short?term selloff — risk to near?term sentiment despite strong product news. Broadcom Q1 Preview: Tech Rotation Could Trigger Another Irrational Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund MIG Capital trimmed its AVGO stake — a small institutional sell signal that can add to near?term pressure. MIG Capital Trims Broadcom Inc. Stake by 18,461 Shares
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
