Markel Group Inc. $MKL is Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises 10.2% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Markel Group worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 316.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,100.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,068.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,093.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2,021.08. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,621.89 and a 52 week high of $2,207.59.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total transaction of $2,818,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,927,036.16. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

