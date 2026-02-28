TD Asset Management Inc Has $46.60 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,148 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $1,804,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 107.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $99,105,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average is $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $113.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.