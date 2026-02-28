Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $45,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $306.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.44.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

