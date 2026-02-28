Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 195,469 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,552,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,585,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $261.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

