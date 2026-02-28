TD Asset Management Inc Sells 10,763 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $42,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $80.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NKE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

