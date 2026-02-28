Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $62.59 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,440 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 1.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $244.28 and a one year high of $453.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.