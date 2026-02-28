Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,855 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $79,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AppLovin by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $201,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $1,464,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.77.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.3%

APP opened at $434.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.75.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

