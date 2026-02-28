Kimbell Royalty (KRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 25th

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a 5.7% increase from Kimbell Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Kimbell Royalty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Kimbell Royalty has a payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.6%.

Kimbell Royalty Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of KRP stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Kimbell Royalty has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34.

About Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Kimbell Royalty’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

