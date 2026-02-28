6,853 Shares in General Motors Company $GM Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in General Motors by 293.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. HSBC raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Down 2.8%

GM opened at $78.56 on Friday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

