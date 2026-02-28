Huntington National Bank Buys 6,497 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.8% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $137,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $2,996,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.6% in the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 25,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 315,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 56,409 shares of company stock valued at $30,895,377 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $503.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

