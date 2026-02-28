Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $213.12 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.9% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $213,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,050.39 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,053.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $928.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

