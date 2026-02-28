Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases 40,109 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.8% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $261,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3,694.7% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $515.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.56. The firm has a market cap of $460.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.27.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

