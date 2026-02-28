Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82,440 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after acquiring an additional 773,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,583,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $412.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.27. The firm has a market cap of $464.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

