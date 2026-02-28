R Squared Ltd Sells 10,179 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

R Squared Ltd cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 59.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.84. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

